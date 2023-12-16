Wrestling veteran decodes AJ Styles' return on SmackDown; predicts marquee WrestleMania match coming up (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about why AJ Styles attacked LA Knight this week on SmackDown.

Styles returned to the blue brand this week and helped Randy Orton and LA Knight fight off The Bloodline. However, when the dust settled, The Phenomenal One attacked Knight and left him in the ring before walking off. Orton was speechless with the events as the show went off the air with many unanswered questions.

This week on Smack Talk, Apter stated that WWE was trying to find a marquee matchup for LA Knight for WrestleMania, and Styles was the best opponent they could set him up with. He felt that the Mania card would feature Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, and Knight vs. Styles.

"Where I think it's gonna go is they needed to find a spot to LA Knight that wasn't a demotion. This is why I think the AJ Styles thing happened tonight. That's the feud - LA Knight, AJ Styles. We're gonna have to have it explained as to why it happened. But I think that's where it's gonna be, Cody-Reigns, it's gonna be Seth Rollins with CM Punk, and it's gonna be LA Knight in that position with AJ Styles." [From 13:55 onwards]

Knight and Styles were both fighting The Bloodline before Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso put AJ on the shelf with a vicious attack. It will be interesting to see how Styles explains his actions in the coming weeks.

What did you think of Styles' return on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

