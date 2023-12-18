[Spoiler] AJ Styles WWE heel turn potentially confirmed

AJ Styles shocked the WWE Universe this past Friday when he returned to SmackDown with an improved physique and a new attitude.

The Phenomenal One had been out of action since late September until returning this past Friday. Dressed in black, Styles helped LA Knight and Randy Orton fight off The Bloodline, but then laid Knight out. A confused Orton stared at Styles as he left the ring, and walked past The Bloodline, who were equally confused. A WWE personnel later approached the inaugural TNA Grand Slam & Triple Crown Champion for comments, but he refused any.

WWE taped the December 22nd SmackDown on Friday due to the Christmas holiday, and spoilers can be found here. There was strong speculation on Styles continuing as a heel, and a photo from Friday's tapings has further fueled the rumor mill. X user @ShiningPolaris provided the following photos of Styles wearing all-black gear, which seems to signify a heel turn.

Expand Tweet

Styles vs. Solo Sikoa for the first time ever will air on Friday's SmackDown. The 46-year-old veteran will also be announced for a huge match with championship implications at the upcoming New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown.

WWE's potential major plans for WrestleMania 40

The WWE return of AJ Styles has been a trending topic all weekend, with many fan reactions to his new look and to his potential heel turn.

Styles' sneak attack on LA Knight will surely lead to their first singles bout, but at least one insider thinks fans will have to wait a few months for the match. Legendary journalist Bill Apter discussed the feud on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, and predicted three WrestleMania 40 bouts - Styles vs. Knight, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

"Where I think it's gonna go is they needed to find a spot to LA Knight that wasn't a demotion. This is why I think the AJ Styles thing happened tonight. That's the feud - LA Knight, AJ Styles. We're gonna have to have it explained as to why it happened. But I think that's where it's gonna be, Cody-Reigns, it's gonna be Seth Rollins with CM Punk, and it's gonna be LA Knight in that position with AJ Styles," he said. [From 13:55 onwards]

Styles and Knight have never wrestled one-on-one, but they did work a Triple Threat with then-United States Champion Austin Theory on June 29th of this year at a non-televised WWE live event in Dublin, Ireland.

What do you think of a potential heel run and feud with LA Knight for AJ Styles? What should Styles do at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!