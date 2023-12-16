AJ Styles sends one-word reaction after turning heel for the first time in two years

AJ Styles had a blunt reaction to the events following his massive return on SmackDown this week.

The Phenomenal One made his big return to SmackDown after a two-month hiatus. Styles came out to a loud pop during the episode's final moments. He attacked LA Knight as a stunned Randy Orton watched before heading backstage.

Soon after, AJ Styles was asked to comment on what happened in the ring. He replied with a simple 'Nope'.

Check out the clip below:

John Cena and Styles were all set to take on The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane in October. Unfortunately, AJ was attacked by Solo Sikoa in the backstage area, and LA Knight later replaced him. At Fastlane, Cena and Knight defeated The Bloodline in a tag team match.

Styles finally returned tonight on SmackDown, but fans weren't expecting that he would attack Knight. Now that Styles has embraced his dark side, fans are awaiting his response regarding his actions tonight.

Could it be that Styles wasn't happy over Knight replacing him at Fastlane? What did you think of Styles' heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

