"Now just bring back Brock Lesnar", "OMG" – WWE Universe can't believe returning Smackdown Superstar has turned heel

WWE SmackDown last night ended on a massive cliffhanger, as fans finally witnessed the much-awaited return of AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One has been out of action since being taken out by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on the September 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Styles was originally supposed to partner with John Cena against The Bloodline at Fastlane, but had to be replaced by LA Knight.

Not only did The Megastar help The Cenation Leader win, but he also earned himself a title shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

As it has always been, the Head of the Table retained his title with help from his cousins. Roman Reigns returned to the WWE last night for the first time since Crown Jewel and was confronted by Randy Orton. The Viper laid down a challenge for a title match at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event on January 27.

Later in the show, Orton defeated Jimmy Uso in the main event, thanks to LA Knight preventing Solo Sikoa from interfering during the match. However, Reigns came down to lay hands on the babyfaces until Styles returned to deliver a Phenomenal Forearm to the Head of the Table, thus fending off The Bloodline.

Just when fans thought AJ Styles had leveled the playing field, he delivered a Clothesline to LA Knight, to everyone's dismay.

The Phenomenal One appears to have turned heel on the man who took his spot at Fastlane a few months ago. The WWE Universe took to X (Twitter) to describe the bittersweet moment, while also expressing their desire to see Brock Lesnar back.

Check out the reactions below:

Is Styles vs. Knight on the horizon?

Hall of Famer reacts to AJ Styles' WWE SmackDown return

Speaking on Smack Talk, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter shared his belief that WWE may be planning to do AJ Styles vs. LA Knight at WrestleMania 40:

"Where I think it's gonna go is, they needed to find a spot to LA Knight that wasn't a demotion. This is why I think the AJ Styles thing happened tonight. That's the feud; LA Knight – AJ Styles. We're gonna have to have it explained as to why it happened. But I think that's where it's gonna be, Cody – Reigns, it's gonna be Seth Rollins with CM Punk, and it's gonna be LA Knight in that position with AJ Styles."

With Styles seemingly joining Orton and Knight in their hunt for Reigns, it will be interesting to see who will get a title shot at the Royal Rumble next year.

What was your reaction when AJ Styles turned heel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

