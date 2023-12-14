Major WWE Superstar to end Gunther's historic title reign before reigniting his rivalry with LA Knight is possible, suggests veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes The Miz could dethrone WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther before having another feud with LA Knight.

The Awesome One had an entertaining rivalry with The Megastar earlier this year heading into Payback. It ended with Knight defeating Miz at the premium live event and a later episode of SmackDown.

The two-time Grand Slam Champion is now feuding with Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Although he lost to The Ring General in a title match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, he was granted another shot under the condition that if he lost, he would never rechallenge Gunther for the gold.

Disco Inferno addressed Knight's status in the Stamford-based company on a recent episode of Keepin' It 100. He also speculated that Miz could end Gunther's historic 549-day title reign before reigniting his feud with The Megastar over the championship.

"Right off the bat, here's something they could do. You could have Miz upset Gunther, all right. Maybe one of his cronies screws up. The Giovanni Vinci guy because they're telling that story, and everything screws up, and he costs him the match, all right. And you could go right back to Miz and LA Knight for the Intercontinental Title, bro, because those guys have done great TV every single time they're on," he said. [0:45 - 1:07]

Did Randy Orton and CM Punk's WWE return affect LA Knight?

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, NXT commentator Booker T discussed whether Randy Orton and CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company had negatively affected LA Knight's momentum.

The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that having more than one person to compete with could shake up everything for The Megastar.

"Hey man, that's the way the old mop flops sometimes. But I personally said we need to pull the trigger on LA Knight. We need to do it quickly. I'm sure all of this stuff, like with CM Punk, unfolded rather quickly, you know, getting back in the game. Randy Orton, we've been anticipating Randy's return for quite some time, so that wasn't a surprise or anything. But having more than one person to compete with at one time it could shake up everything. So, you might be right on that. But hopefully, LA Knight can hold his own," Booker said.

