Was LA Knight's momentum affected by CM Punk and Randy Orton's return? WWE legend gives his take

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed the effect of CM Punk and Randy Orton's return on LA Knight's momentum.

Over the past few months, The Megastar became one of the most popular superstars on the main roster. He even challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Despite failing to dethrone The Tribal Chief, Knight's momentum was seemingly unaffected.

Nevertheless, many fans now fear his push could get negatively affected by the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton. On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed whether Knight is losing momentum following The Viper and The Best in the World's comeback:

"Hey man, that's the way the old mop flop sometime. But me personally, I said we need to pull the trigger on LA Knight. We need to do it quick. I'm sure all of this stuff like with CM Punk unfolded rather quickly, you know, getting back in the game. Randy Orton, we've been anticipating Randy's return for quite some time so that wasn't a surprise or anything. But having more than one person to compete with at one time it could shake up everything. So, you might be right on that. But hopefully, LA Knight can hold his own," he said. [1:15:30 - 1:16:10]

LA Knight sent a message to CM Punk and Randy Orton after their WWE return

Despite losing to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last month, LA Knight continued to feud with The Bloodline. The 40-year-old teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at a recent live event.

After the match, Knight sent CM Punk and Randy Orton a message regarding their potential interest in facing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Megastar claimed they have to "get in line."

"First and foremost, I come out here, looking for Bloodline. I get blindsided, I get picked up, and who comes out here but KO [Kevin Owens]. I will say thank you. Talking about common enemies, and all of a sudden up shows up CM Punk. And then shows Randy Orton, and all I hear is everybody gunning for Roman Reigns. Here's what goes out. If Roman Reigns has had enough tinkle in his loins and he shows up, he's got a lot of people gunning for him. But guess what boys, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and everybody else, you have to get in line because I am telling whose game it is, and what's everybody saying," he said.

