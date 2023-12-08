LA Knight reacts to rumors that he got married recently

There were rumors earlier this week that LA Knight got married to his long-term girlfriend, Michelle Yavulla. Knight has finally reacted to the rumors and confirmed whether they were true or not.

Multiple wrestling accounts on X, formerly Twitter, reported that Knight and Yavulla tied the knot on Tuesday. The couple have been together since 2018 and currently lives in Florida. They don't have any children but are the proud fur-parents of two adorable dogs named Herman and Reesey.

Yavulla is a former bodybuilder and gym enthusiast. She currently works as a fitness instructor and has been very supportive of her boyfriend's career as a WWE Superstar.

In a post on X, LA Knight debunked the rumors and hilariously asked the people who were at his "wedding" to send him pictures of the event.

"If anybody finds pictures from the wedding I'm hearing I was part of this week, I'm excited to see them! I must have blacked out, because I don't remember any of it. Please send," Knight wrote.

It should be noted that the images shared on social media showing LA Knight and Michelle Yavulla were from the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

LA Knight to team up with Randy Orton on tonight's SmackDown

Randy Orton was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso last week on WWE SmackDown. LA Knight came out to make the save, isolating Solo out of the ring so that Orton could take care of Jimmy.

As announced by WWE, Knight will team up with Orton in a tag team match to face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. It's a must-watch matchup in a special episode of SmackDown. Tonight's edition is also the 21st Tribute to Troops by WWE.

Orton wants his revenge on The Bloodline, while Knight has set his sights on another title shot against Roman Reigns. With the Royal Rumble less than two months away, WWE has a lot of time to build the rivalries surrounding all the parties involved.

