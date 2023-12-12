WWE legend teases getting "really ugly" with LA Knight

LA Knight is up for the challenge every time he steps foot in a WWE ring. He has cited his real-life frustrations as the key factor that brings authenticity to his persona and performance.

Many have acknowledged The Megastar of WWE as undeniable. Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is also a fan, evidently.

The industry icon named Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as two guys he would like to step into the ring with on MrSantiZap. He also acknowledged his "fluke" win over Randy Orton in his final WWE match and expressed a desire to work with The Viper again. While he stopped with these three top names at first, he then added LA Knight to the conversation:

"The new guy on the scene ... this LA Knight guy ... I think I'd have to get really ugly with him," Hogan stated. "Man, he's getting big way too big, way too fast. But he's a rising superstar and I love the guy to death. I love watching him on TV too." [From 9:28 to 9:42]

LA Knight is one of the few top superstars who are gunning for Roman Reigns. The latter will have already crossed 1,200 days as Universal Champion when he returns to Friday Night SmackDown this week. Knight stated at a recent live event that guys like Randy Orton and CM Punk need to get in line.

Hulk Hogan says LA Knight is an "old school" type of WWE Superstar

The Hulkster also pointed to how Knight's "Let Me Talk To Ya" is similar to his catchphrase. It's this kind of old-school "cadence" that makes LA Knight stand out from the pack, according to the Hall of Famer. Hogan went on to praise The Megastar of WWE for what the latter has been able to accomplish thus far:

"LA Knight has a lot of old school in him," Hogan began. "He goes in there, he grinds, he stays on it. But his cadence is what attracted me. It's like, 'let me tell you something brother', he'll say, 'let me talk to ya'. It's the same cadence. It's the same vibe. He's gut it down, man. He learned quick. He's a quick study. The practical application ... the way he nails things, his placement in the ring, his timing ... is impeccable ... and he's a hell of an athlete." [From 10:12 to 10:40]

LA Knight and Randy Orton teamed up this past Friday night to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Evidently, there is a tough competition on the blue brand to contend for the world title as Roman Reigns returns this week.

