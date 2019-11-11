AJ Styles picks best commentator, gets into heated Twitter exchange with fan

AJ Styles

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently posted a tweet, dubbing Mauro Ranallo as the best commentator in the industry. This prompted a response from a fan who slammed Styles for ignoring AEW announcer Jim Ross, following which the wrestler fired back at the said fan.

Jim Ross' Hall of Fame career behind the desk

When it comes to picking the very best in regards to announcing, one would have quite a tough time reaching a conclusion without angering a large group of fans. Pro Wrestling's storied history has seen its fair share of legendary men who have impressed the fans with their work behind the desk. Back in the 1980s, WWE had the traditional babyface-heel duo of Gorilla Monsoon and Jesse "The Body" Ventura, who took announcing duties for multiple WrestleMania events. In the early 1990s, we saw Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler doing an incredible job as announcers in WWE. Soon, Jim Ross jumped ship to WWE and things were never the same again. The team of Lawler and Ross is regarded by many as the greatest announcing duo of all time. The two were mainstays behind the desk for years on end, especially during the Attitude Era.

Ross was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 for his contributions as a commentator. Earlier this year, he signed a lucrative deal with All Elite Wrestling and has been the lead announcer on its shows ever since.

Styles names best commentator in the business

When Styles referred to Ranallo as the best announcer in the business in a tweet, he received a lot of flak from fans who bashed him for ignoring Ross. One fan called Styles out for his statement and stated that Ranallo isn't better than Ross or Tony Schiavone. The response seems to have irked Styles to no end, as he hit back at the fan with another tweet supporting his initial statement. Check out the entire exchange below:

Styles' exchange with the fan

