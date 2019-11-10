Former Women's Champion isn't happy with Sasha Banks being named SmackDown team captain at Survivor Series

Team SmackDown Live

As per a recent announcement by WWE, Sasha Banks will be the captain of Team SmackDown Live at Survivor Series 2019. One of the members of the Blue brand, Carmella, wasn't too thrilled with this, and took to Twitter to vent out her frustration.

Survivor Series 2019 is just around the corner...

Survivor Series 2019 is on the horizon. Over the course of the past three decades or so, fans have witnessed several multi-man elimination matches on the show, with the last few iterations being RAW vs SmackDown contests. This year though, it all changes as NXT has waged war on the main roster brands. On the post-Crown Jewel episode of SmackDown Live, several NXT Superstars invaded the Blue show and the night ended with Triple H declaring war on RAW and SmackDown Live. We'll be seeing a string of multi-person matches on the show, one of those being a 5-on-5-on-5 Triple Threat Survivor Series Women's Elimination Tag Team Match. The bout will feature five female Superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live, and NXT, competing against each other for brand supremacy.

As of now. three members for Team SmackDown Live have been confirmed. "The Boss" Sasha Banks will be the leader of the team. On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Carmella and Dana Brooke formed an alliance and defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to secure a spot on Team SmackDown Live at Survivor Series.

Carmella has a question

WWE on FOX's official Twitter handle recently asked the fans their picks for the final two members of the Blue team. Carmella responded to the tweet and it seems like she isn't happy with Banks being named team captain. Carmella asked what did Banks do to become the leader. Check out her tweet below:

Just wondering what @SashaBanksWWE did to become captain? 🧐 https://t.co/QrP4Ac9I1c — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) November 9, 2019

