AJ Styles to quietly leave WWE after suffering another loss on RAW? What we know so far

AJ Styles is a respected veteran in the pro wrestling industry. After honing his craft all over the world, The Phenomenal One debuted in WWE in 2016 and has found notable success in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Styles' recent lackluster run has sparked a discourse about his future in the company.

The Phenomenal One has struggled to score any meaningful victories since returning from an injury at this year's Royal Rumble in February. Styles locked horns with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41, where he was defeated by The Maverick. His latest setback came on this week's RAW, where The Phenomenal One competed in a Triple Threat Match against El Grande Americano and CM Punk to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

However, the night did not end well for The Phenomenal One, as he found himself on the losing end once again. After a chaotic bout, El Grande Americano picked up the win by pinning Styles after a vicious headbutt. WWE recently sent shockwaves through the wrestling world by opting not to renew the contracts of veterans like R-Truth and Carlito. With yet another loss, fans started questioning The Phenomenal One's position in the company and if this could be a sign of his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

A recent report has answered this question, suggesting that AJ Styles will remain with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut for the foreseeable future and is scheduled for RAW tapings going forward. While many fans believed that Styles could be headed to AEW, it seems that The Phenomenal One will continue performing in the Stamford-based promotion for now.

AJ Styles' arch-nemesis, John Cena, is currently on his Retirement Tour. Before The Franchise Player hangs up his boots, WWE may look to reignite the iconic rivalry between Styles and Cena. For that, The Phenomenal One will need to be booked strongly before entering into a high-profile program with The Last Real Champion.

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books AJ Styles going forward.

CM Punk sent a message to AJ Styles after RAW

Although CM Punk and AJ Styles failed to qualify for the Men's MITB Ladder Match on RAW, the two veterans locking horns for the first time in 21 years had the fans buzzing. The two stars briefly shared the ring during this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match but did not have any significant interaction.

After the show ended, CM Punk took to Instagram and posted a story, sending a heartfelt message to AJ Styles.

"@ajstylesp1, I've got a lot on my plate right now, but I'll always make room for you. Thank you for the boot print on my nose. Let's not wait 21 years for the next time. You're a legend," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for The Phenomenal One.

