  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • CM Punk breaks silence after failing to qualify for Money in the Bank to address WWE star

CM Punk breaks silence after failing to qualify for Money in the Bank to address WWE star

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jun 03, 2025 06:02 GMT
CM Punk lost on RAW. (Image via WWE.com)
CM Punk lost on RAW. (Image via WWE.com)

CM Punk may not have qualified for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but WWE RAW this week was big for him. The Second City Saint got to share the ring with AJ Styles for the first time in 21 years.

Ad

The two industry legends faced off in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifier, ultimately won by El Grande Americano. The masked superstar came out on top after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed got involved. Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn were all attacked by Seth Rollins and his faction after the match.

Despite the unfortunate outcome, The Best in the World broke his silence after RAW by addressing AJ Styles. CM Punk posted an Instagram story directed at him, saying he'll always make room for The Phenomenal One. The former World Heavyweight Champion even called AJ a legend:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"@ajstylesp1, I've got a lot on my plate right now but I'll always make room for you. Thank you for the boot print on my nose. Let's not wait 21 years for the next time. You're a legend," he wrote.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Check out his story:

Image via @cmpunk on Instagram
Image via @cmpunk on Instagram

It remains to be seen when CM Punk and AJ Styles will wrestle each other again. They both seem keen on a singles match, so it could happen sooner rather than later.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications