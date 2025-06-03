CM Punk breaks silence after failing to qualify for Money in the Bank to address WWE star

CM Punk may not have qualified for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but WWE RAW this week was big for him. The Second City Saint got to share the ring with AJ Styles for the first time in 21 years.
The two industry legends faced off in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifier, ultimately won by El Grande Americano. The masked superstar came out on top after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed got involved. Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn were all attacked by Seth Rollins and his faction after the match.
Despite the unfortunate outcome, The Best in the World broke his silence after RAW by addressing AJ Styles. CM Punk posted an Instagram story directed at him, saying he'll always make room for The Phenomenal One. The former World Heavyweight Champion even called AJ a legend:
"@ajstylesp1, I've got a lot on my plate right now but I'll always make room for you. Thank you for the boot print on my nose. Let's not wait 21 years for the next time. You're a legend," he wrote.
Check out his story:
It remains to be seen when CM Punk and AJ Styles will wrestle each other again. They both seem keen on a singles match, so it could happen sooner rather than later.