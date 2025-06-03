3 Reasons why CM Punk lost Money in the Bank qualifier on WWE RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW went off the air with El Grande Americano securing the final spot in the men's 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, defeating CM Punk and AJ Styles. In contrast, the outcome might have been different had Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker had kept themselves away.

However, Reed and Breakker took their revenge on CM Punk, just as Seth Rollins promised during the same show. Americano punching his ticket to the 2025 Money in the Bank ladder bout, especially against Punk and Styles, has served as a massive upset.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why CM Punk lost the Money in the Bank qualifier on Monday Night RAW:

#3. CM Punk is invested in another rivalry

CM Punk has been caught up in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins and his faction since WrestleMania 41. The intensity of this feud has been growing with each passing week, and it's far from concluding anytime soon.

Punk lost the Money in the Bank qualifying match on RAW solely because he was focused on his rivalry with Seth Rollins and his heel stable, which cost him this major opportunity, further fueling the animosity between them.

#2. The Best in the World had already won MITB twice

Punk undoubtedly has great recaps of winning Money in the Bank contracts. In his decorated career, The Second City Saint has secured a briefcase twice in succession in 2008 and 2009, cashed in on both occasions, and successfully won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk winning the briefcase three times during his stint would not have added anything to his already established legacy, which might be another reason he didn’t qualify.

#1. WWE wants to develop new stars

Fans and experts have noticed a new trend under Triple H’s creative regime: the Stamford-based promotion has been working tirelessly to craft new talents. Recently, things have seemed repetitive and redundant, and to eliminate this problem, the company urgently needed to build stars.

Chad Gable’s alter ego, El Grande Americano, has resonated well with the fans. The storylines have engaged fans week by week, keeping them hooked and establishing Gable as a singles superstar. Winning over Punk and Styles, along with qualifying for MITB, may have further elevated him more.

