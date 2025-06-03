WWE RAW Results: CM Punk and friends destroyed; newcomer wins MITB qualifier; Gunther's warning (6/2/25)

We got a recap of CM Punk's attack on Seth Rollins before WWE RAW kicked off. Punk made his entrance and said that he was looking forward to winning his third Money in the Bank match. He talked about Jey Uso as well as John Cena, the two top champions who would be in his crosshairs if he did win the Money in the Bank contract.

Sami Zayn showed up and told Punk to get Rollins and his goons out of his mind and focus on tonight's MITB qualifier. Sami added that the fans all needed Punk to win tonight, and Zayn personally wanted him to win as well.

Expand Tweet

He wanted Punk to win the briefcase and said that they would meet in the ring again to "have a different conversation". Punk said that he was looking forward to it before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results (June 2, 2025):

Stephanie Vaquer def. Ivy Nile & Liv Morgan

Judgment Day def. The War Raiders

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed via DQ

Kairi Sane def. Raquel Rodriguez

El Grande Americano def. AJ Styles & CM Punk

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were backstage when Roxanne Perez asked if Liv needed any help tonight. Morgan told her that she didn't and told her not to interfere before walking off.

WWE RAW Results: Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile - Money in the Bank Qualifier match

Former double champ from NXT and now on RAW, Stephanie Vaquer started off strong with the Devil's Kiss to both opponents before Liv Morgan took her down and hit the three amigos.

Ivy Nile got a double German Suplex on both opponents before joining Vaquer for an assisted stalling vertical suplex on Morgan. Liv got the ObLivion, but Nile broke up the pin and sent her outside. Vaquer came back with the SVB on Nile before getting the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Ivy Nile & Liv Morgan on RAW

Grade: B

Paul Heyman was backstage and walked up to AJ Styles, wishing him a happy birthday. He wanted AJ to leave the Money in the Bank to Seth Rollins, insinuating that Styles should throw the match.

AJ said that he doesn't respond to threats and said that he will push back no matter who sent him. Styles added that he knew Rollins' plan and threatened to punch The Architect in the mouth before walking off.

Chad Gable was out next and riled up the crowd before saying that he would beat Vikingo at Worlds Collide to win the AAA Mega Championship.

WWE RAW Results: The Judgment Day vs. The War Raiders

The War Raiders were dominating early on and sent The Judgment Day outside before slamming Finn Balor on top of JD McDonagh on the floor. Erik then slammed Ivar on top of JD before taunting the New Day, who were at the ringside. Woods and Kofi tried to interfere but were sent backstage by the referee as the match continued.

Back in the ring, Balor got a leg drop on Ivar for a near fall before McDonagh tagged in and locked in a submission hold. Ivar countered some big moves and sent Balor outside before Roxanne Perez distracted him and allowed JD to drop him on the ringpost. Balor came back in with the Coup de Grace off the distraction and got the win.

Result: The Judgment Day def. The War Raiders on RAW

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, The New Day told Grayson Waller to drop Austin Theory like they dropped Big E, since he was holding them back. After Waller left, American Made showed up and told Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston that they would get revenge for betraying the Creed Brothers.

Still backstage, Rhea Ripley walked up to Stephanie Vaquer and shook her hand before saying that she'll see La Primera on Saturday.

Becky Lynch got a short promo talking about how she's going to beat Lyra Valkyria. Lyra showed up to the ring shortly after and called her out, telling her to come out of hiding.

Becky did show up, and Lyra called her delusional and sad before saying that she would defend the Intercontinental Championship at all costs. The champ called for a fight, and Becky walked off, but Lyra chased her down and started a brawl before officials came in and quickly separated the two.

WWE RAW Results: Sami Zayn & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were in control early on and isolated Sami Zayn in the ring. Sami came back with a big Tornado DDT on Bronson before tags were made. Jey Uso got a superkick on Bron for a near fall before Reed broke up the following submission hold with a senton.

Reed missed a splash on the apron before Sami and Jey took both opponents out with dives to the floor. Seth Rollins came out of nowhere and stomped on Jey's head, ending the match.

Result: Sami Zayn & Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed via DQ on RAW

Sami went after Rollins, but Reed took him out with a headbutt. Sami was set up on the announce desk, but before Reed could hit the Tsunami on him, CM Punk came out with a steel chair and stopped them. Rollins called for Bron and Bronson to retreat, and they fled as RAW moved on.

Grade: B-

Backstage on RAW, Liv confronted Finn about his plans to have Roxanne replace her in the team. Balor said that he didn't have a plan, but Liv wasn't buying it and told him to babysit Roxanne if he wanted her around; Morgan would handle her and Raquel's matches without Perez's help.

WWE RAW Results: Kairi Sane vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Kairi Sane was in trouble early on but managed to get a big rana and a forearm to send Raquel outside. Raquel caught Sane off the dive and slammed her into the apron before Liv snuck a kick in while the referee was conveniently looking away.

Sane got a big reversal before Liv interfered once more. IYO SKY came out and took Liv out, busting her forehead open before Kairi got the insane elbow for the win.

Result: Kairi Sane def. Raquel Rodriguez on RAW

Grade: C

Backstage on RAW, Karrion Kross told Sami Zayn that he was lying to the world and that he was a bad guy "like the rest of us". Sami said that he was wrong, but Kross insisted that he was right before walking off.

Gunther sat down next to Jey in the locker room and said that he was appreciative of the champs' efforts, but he would lose to The Ring General since he was too busy helping his friends, Sami Zayn and CM Punk.

WWE RAW Results: CM Punk vs. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano

The referee checked El Grande's mask and outfit for metal plates before the match started, and after the bell, CM Punk took him out with a big knee strike. Grande took AJ Styles out with a move on the apron before Punk tried to rip his mask off. Grande wiped them both out and sent AJ over the announce desk before the match headed back to the ring.

Styles got the Styles Clash on Americano before Punk broke up the pin. Punk missed the GTS before Grande hit a big moonsault. Punk hit the GTS on Grande, but Breakker and Reed dragged him outside the ring to break up the pin. Jey and Sami came out and attacked the heels before AJ took all four of them out with a dive to the floor.

Back in the ring, Grande countered the Phenomenal Forearm with a headbutt before getting the win.

Result: El Grande Americano def. AJ Styles & CM Punk on RAW

Grade: A

Punk attacked Bron after the match before Rollins came out and started a big brawl. Punk and Jey took spears from Bron before Sami, Punk, and Jey all got stomped on by Rollins. Bronson hit them all with Tsunamis before RAW went off the air.

