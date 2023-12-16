AJ Styles to quit The O.C. and start a new faction with absent name and 2 stars secretly re-signed by Triple H? Exploring the potential

AJ Styles has finally returned to WWE, appearing at the end of last night's episode of SmackDown. He hit Roman Reigns with a Phenomenal Forearm before surprising everyone by attacking LA Knight.

The former WWE Champion looks set to feud with The Megastar as he feels wronged. After all, The Phenomenal One was reportedly set to face Reigns at Crown Jewel before LA Knight took over. As a result, Styles may not have turned fully heel.

That said, a heel turn in the future is still possible. AJ Styles can take things even further by betraying The O.C. and quitting the group, instead opting for a stronger duo and someone he has had success with in the recent past. Enter Omos and The Authors of Pain.

Omos was AJ's personal colossus back in 2021, with the two even winning the RAW Tag Team Championship. They can have a fruitful reunion in a bid to terrorize the SmackDown roster alongside AOP, who have allegedly re-signed with WWE. Akam and Rezar's return might be imminent.

AJ Styles can also target The Bloodline with this faction

While the natural first feud for AJ Styles' potential new stable would be against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Phenomenal One ultimately wants revenge against The Bloodline. Omos and The Authors of Pain would provide Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa with a unique challenge.

The matches would be interesting, especially with Styles and Reigns last wrestling each other in 2016. The Tribal Chief will likely come out on top, but this feud could shine a brighter spotlight on some newer talent.

AOP can become a dominant force in SmackDown's tag team division once WWE splits the Tag Team Championships. Furthermore, this allows AJ to take a minor step back from regular in-ring competition, only saving himself for big matches.

