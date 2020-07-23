Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has made it clear in the past that he isn't happy at all about Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson getting released from WWE. Styles also criticised Paul Heyman for lying to his face about the whole situation. He felt that Heyman was the one who pushed for the duo to get released from WWE in April.

On his official Twitch handle, Stylesclash, AJ Styles opened up a bit more on why he isn't fond of Heyman, and revealed an interesting backstage conversation between him, Gallows & Anderson, and Heyman. AJ Styles revealed that Heyman told them that if he wronged them, they were free to go on social media and bury him.

"Here's the kicker to this whole Paul Heyman thing. There were times when we were putting other guys over. Gallows and Anderson were getting beat by one guy, and we were like, 'What the heck,' and he's just like, 'Hey, I need you, you just got trust me, we gotta get this guy over.' And of course that's what you do, you help guys get over and be a bigger star, of course, but also, hey, you can't bury us completely. I don't mind losing, that's not even a part of it, as long as there's a good story behind it.

"But, he was like, 'Listen, you guys trust me, trust me, trust me, trust me. And if you guys, everything I've done you wrong, you get on social media, and you bury me. You bury me to every social media you could possibly think of.' He said this to us."

AJ Styles and The Good Brothers were a top heel faction on RAW for the past year

Gallows and Anderson were released by WWE as a part of the company's cost-cutting measures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, back in April. They recently made their debut in Impact Wrestling at the Slammiversary event.

AJ Styles made his way to the blue brand shortly after Gallows and Anderson were released. He reached the finals of the Intercontinental title tournament, and defeated Daniel Bryan in the end to bag the coveted belt.