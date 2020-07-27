AJ Styles reveals he would turn down IMPACT Wrestling's Hall of Fame invite while working in WWE

AJ Styles is a legend in the wrestling business. Without overstating all that he has done, it is safe to say that AJ Styles is a future WWE Hall of Famer. Aside from that, however, AJ Styles started his career in another company that has a Hall of Fame of its own, where he would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer — IMPACT Wrestling.

AJ Styles is the only one to win the NWA, TNA, IWGP and WWE Championships pic.twitter.com/lUJH6Pi0IM — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) July 26, 2020

Now, AJ Styles has revealed that even if he got an offer from IMPACT Wrestling to be a part of their Hall of Fame, he would turn them down as long as he was working for WWE.

AJ Styles to not accept IMPACT Wrestling's Hall of Fame invite while working for WWE

AJ Styles has a set of principles that he follows throughout his life. When it comes to appearing for one brand while working for another, that's something that Styles does not believe in. For the longest time, AJ Styles only worked in IMPACT Wrestling, then known as TNA. When he eventually left the company to work in Japan and Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling offered to put him in their Hall of Fame, but he refused to attend their event while he was working for a different brand.

“I didn’t shed one tear when I left TNA. I was very emotional when I left New Japan,” ~AJ Styles, April 7, 2016. pic.twitter.com/DCGqSpexuO — ᴶᵒʰⁿ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ ジョン・オスプレイ (@HJStylesOrg) July 24, 2020

AJ Styles revealed on the Q & A on his Twitch stream that if IMPACT Wrestling did offer him the chance again while he was in WWE, he would still have to refuse due to being completely committed to WWE.

"It was offered to me but I was working for ROH and NJPW at the time and I said, 'I'm not doing that.' I'm not going to a TNA event when I'm working for someone else, I didn't think it was right, and I was still wrestling. I always think it's weird when people are still wrestling and you want to put them in the Hall of Fame. Wait until they retire. As long as I'm working for WWE, I definitely wouldn't do it. Not saying I wouldn't ever, but if I'm working for another company, I'm not doing it." — h/t Fightful