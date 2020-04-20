AJ Styles says he will continue representing released WWE Superstars until Money in the Bank

AJ Styles (Image courtesy: WWE)

Over the past week, WWE released several notable Superstars, including former RAW Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows along with the likes of Rusev, EC3, Sarah Logan, and Drake Maverick.

Throughout their WWE tenure, Anderson and Gallows mostly represented The O.C (formerly known as The Club) along with AJ Styles. And at WrestleMania 36, The Good Brothers gave their best in order to help the 'The Phenomenal One' emerge as the winner.

Styles, Anderson, and Gallows' relationship initially began in their New Japan Pro Wrestling days under the Bullet Club and in his recent stream on Mixer, the former WWE Champion said that he will continue to represent his former stablemates at least till the Money in the Bank PPV.

Styles to pay tribute to Anderson and Gallows till Money in the Bank

Despite Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows being let go from their WWE contracts, their good friend and former stablemate, AJ Styles has stated that he will continue to show respect to his former O.C. members at least till the Money in the Bank PPV. (H/T: Fightful)

“I will wear my OC stuff, at least until after Money in the Bank. A couple of reasons, one, I love the boys and it’s for life, the other reason is that I don’t really have anything, I have gloves, a lot of them, with OC on them, they’re just going to go to waste unless something crazy happens. I don’t know what to do with them.”

In the aftermath of his loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles is yet to make an appearance in WWE. However, with Anderson and Gallows gone, we could expect the former two-time WWE Champion to make his return to TV as soon as possible.