AJ Styles to start alliance with 39-year-old star after beating Logan Paul at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

At WWE WrestleMania 41, AJ Styles will lock horns with Logan Paul in a singles bout. The Phenomenal One recently had a heated confrontation with The Maverick, which ended with Logan standing tall over him. However, if Styles can defeat the YouTuber at 'Mania, fans might see him team up with Karrion Kross to create a new alliance.

The 47-year-old star recently had a brief feud with Karrion Kross on RAW, culminating in Styles defeating Kross in a recent episode of the Netflix show. In the past few weeks, The Herald of Doomsday has made several attempts to manipulate the RAW star to turn him heel. However, these attempts have been unsuccessful. As a result, Styles continues to maintain his role as a heroic character.

After potentially defeating Logan Paul at The Showcase of The Immortals, Styles may reconsider his stance and decide to form a faction with Karrion Kross. This change would strengthen his position on Monday nights and increase his chances of going after the World Heavyweight Title on Monday Night RAW.

It's been a long time since AJ Styles has been involved in any main-event storylines. Therefore, it could be time that WWE considers turning Styles heel and developing his association with the former NXT Champion. Additionally, this alliance would allow the Stamford-based promotion to feature Kross more prominently on television and provide a compelling direction for him on the Netflix show.

It remains to be seen what will happen at WrestleMania 41 when Logan Paul and AJ Styles face off. Additionally, it is uncertain whether Karrion Kross will make his presence felt during this match.

Legendary star believes that AJ Styles may steal the show at WWE WrestleMania 41

In a recent conversation on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about AJ Styles and had high praise for the former world champion. The veteran also discussed WrestleMania 41 and affirmed the chances of Styles stealing the show with his match against Logan Paul.

"He had to show those guys in the [WWE] locker room that he could make it in there, as well as in the ring," Booker said. "There's nobody better than AJ Styles, man. I love the way he went out there and did it, man. He just proved it inside the squared circle with his in-ring prowess and his awareness inside the ring. From a general perspective, he's grown so freaking much. Him and Paul, man, that could be a show-stealer. It really could," Booker T said.

Overall, Styles vs. Logan Paul is an interesting clash to witness as both stars never fail to impress the WWE Universe with their in-ring talent.

