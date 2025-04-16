WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match could steal the show, Booker T predicts

Booker T wrestled for TNA, WCW, and WWE during his Hall of Fame wrestling career. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, the six-time World Champion gave his thoughts on AJ Styles' bout with Logan Paul.

On April 20, Styles will compete in his ninth match at The Show of Shows when he faces Paul on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The Phenomenal One shared the ring with Booker T several times in TNA between 2007 and 2009.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame radio show, Booker T praised Styles for adapting to WWE after joining the company in 2016. He also tipped the two-time WWE Champion to possibly steal the show with Paul at WrestleMania 41.

"He had to show those guys in the [WWE] locker room that he could make it in there, as well as in the ring," Booker said. "There's nobody better than AJ Styles, man. I love the way he went out there and did it, man. He just proved it inside the squared circle with his in-ring prowess and his awareness inside the ring. From a general perspective, he's grown so freaking much. Him and Paul, man, that could be a show-stealer. It really could." [46:28 – 46:59]

In 2024, Styles lost against LA Knight on the second night of WrestleMania XL. In the next match, Paul defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to retain the United States Championship.

Booker T thinks AJ Styles can help Logan Paul

Many veteran wrestlers have applauded Logan Paul for his in-ring performances since debuting in WWE in 2022.

Booker T believes The Maverick will only get better working with the experienced AJ Styles at WWE's biggest event of the year:

"I said Logan Paul was the best listener that we've ever had in the business. I'm gonna tell you right now, if he's listening with AJ, brother, that's gonna be some really, really good stuff because AJ, he's come into his own, man. He's always been really, really good. Even when he was a kid, he was really, really good." [45:40 – 46:07]

In the same episode, Booker made a WrestleMania 41 title change prediction. He also blasted Gunther following their recent exchange on the A&E show LFG.

