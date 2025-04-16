"I don't give a damn about Gunther" – WWE legend hopes Jey Uso wins at WrestleMania 41

Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 on April 19. Ahead of the event, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took a lighthearted dig at The Ring General following their recent exchange.

Ad

Booker T appears on the A&E show LFG: Legends & Future Greats as a mentor. On the March 30 episode, Gunther criticized Team Booker member Jasper Troy and told him to stop being emotional. The Austrian also opted not to award Troy a point after a training match.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame radio show, Booker T said he wants Jey Uso to leave WrestleMania 41 with the World Heavyweight Championship:

"I don't give a damn about Gunther. Okay? I'm just gonna put that out there right now and say it. I hope Jey Uso goes out there and just beats the brakes off that boy. I hope, I wish Jey Uso [would] go out there and get it done. I hope this is the beginning of the YEET Championship era." [From 40:42 to 41:06]

Ad

Trending

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Check out the video below:

Ad

Main Event Jey earned an opportunity at Gunther's title after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. He previously failed to win the gold from the 37-year-old at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

Booker T on Jey Uso's motivation to beat Gunther

In recent weeks, the World Heavyweight Championship storyline has revolved around Jey Uso losing and regaining his confidence to step into the ring with Gunther.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Uso prepares for the most important match of his career, Booker T thinks the 39-year-old should be more motivated than ever:

"This could be it, and it all could happen at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It ain't gonna get no bigger than that. You're not gonna get any more motivation than something like that. Ever since my little run-in I had with Gunther at LFG, I have no love for this man, you know what I mean? I just wanna put that out in the air." [From 41:06 to 41:30]

Ad

Throughout the 2010s, Jey made a name for himself as a tag team wrestler alongside his brother Jimmy Uso. Since becoming a singles competitor, the star has won the Intercontinental Championship but never held a World Title.

Please credit The Hall of Fame and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More