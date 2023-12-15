AJ Styles to turn heel to feud with nine-time WWE champion when he returns? Exploring potential swerve

On SmackDown, AJ Styles has been absent since The Bloodline attacked him. However, recent reports suggest he has recovered from the injuries and is set to return to the blue brand. This news has naturally excited WWE fans around the world.

However, while The Phenomenal One is expected to return and confront The Bloodline, there is a chance he could turn heel on nine-time WWE champion Bobby Lashley. The reason can be his frustration with how things are on SmackDown.

WWE could book an angle where they could show AJ Styles wants to go after The Bloodline. However, given Randy Orton and LA Knight are already behind the faction, The Phenomenal One becomes frustrated and attacks Lashley, who in recent times seems to have become a face with fans cheering him on.

While the angle is speculative, seeing a match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley would be good. Both have immense experience and talent to pull off a great feud. Also, this potential rivalry could work well if the duo competes at Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE Veteran says he would have loved to face AJ Styles in his prime

Throughout his career, Styles has created many memorable moments in wrestling. While he has been successful in WWE, he also created a legacy in TNA before that. Naturally, his years dedicated to wrestling have made him the favorite of many fans.

However, it has also led to many wrestlers wanting to face him. One such man who would have loved to face The Phenomenal One is Arn Anderson. During an episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson praised Styles and added that he wasn't sure if Styles would be rewarded for all that he had done in WWE.

He said:

"AJ Styles. Just always was very aware and respectful of his talent. I'm not sure he ever did with WWE or ever will be rewarded or understood just how good he is."

You can check out what Arn Anderson said in the video below:

Getting such praise from a legend like Anderson is a testament to Styles's work over the last few years. When he returns to SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how WWE books The Phenomenal One.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.