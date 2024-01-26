AJ Styles to unveil his master plan at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring potential swerve

With Royal Rumble just two days away, AJ Styles has a lot to think about. The Phenomenal One is a prolific figure in pro wrestling and is one of the best WWE has to offer.

That being said, he faces the tall task of trying to dethrone the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, while also worrying about Randy Orton and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match. However, Styles is pretty resourceful and you would not put it past him to come up with a master plan at the Rumble.

The plan could revolve around Styles' good buddies, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The O.C. could make an appearance at the Royal Rumble, with a fair chance of assisting Styles in his match. After all, they would prove useful against The Bloodline, who, despite being banned ringside, will find ways to be instrumental.

This would be quite the twist, especially considering AJ Styles has been something of a lone wolf recently. His apparent distance from The O.C. has left fans scratching their heads. Well, for all you know, this could have all just been an act meant to protect his friends from any surprise attacks from the Bloodline.

With Solo Siko and Jimmy Uso looking to take one of the competitors out before the match, Styles would be a no-go, as the O.C. would have his back.

It certainly would be an intriguing scenario if it comes to pass. However, as things stand, this is just speculation, and there is no telling what the Fatal Four-Way has in store for either the competitors or the WWE Universe.

AJ Styles and his tunnel vision with the Undisputed Universal Championship as the end goal

Ahead of the Rumble, AJ Styles is solely focused on the Undisputed Universal Championship. Styles is determined to free Roman Reigns of the title and strut his stuff as a champion. After all, his last major championship reign was back in 2018.

It's been close to four years since Styles was WWE Champion. He now finds himself on the cusp of becoming "the guy" in WWE. Speaking on The Collection with Brad Gilmore, he reiterated his intent to win at Royal Rumble.

When Styles enters the ring with four of the biggest WWE performers on Saturday, things are going to get exciting. He will be aiming for victory, but predicting an outcome at the Rumble is no child's play.

