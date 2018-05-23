WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match at Money in the Bank

The Stipulation has been Named...but will we get a decisive win?

Simon Cotton ANALYST News 23 May 2018, 07:39 IST

The fifth match in the feud

What's the story?

After a brutal assault to AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura told fans that he plans to fight The Phenomenal One for the WWE Championship in a Last Man Standing Match.

In case you didn't know

Styles and Nakamura competed in WWE for the first time at WrestleMania 34 and ended with Nakamura turning heel after losing his WWE Championship match.

Since WrestleMania, the two have competed in other pay-per-view matches, but none of them have had a definitive winner.

The heart of the matter

Nakamura and Styles were in the ring going back and forth on what stipulation Nakamura should choose.

Before he could declare the match stipulation, Nakamura and Styles started a brawl that spilled out to ringside and through the crowd.

Styles threw Nakamura back to the ringside area and seemed like he was going to attempt a Phenomenal Forearm, but The King of Strong Style hit him with a steel chair.

Nakamura began a 10-count foreshadowing his Last Man Standing announcement, but attacked Styles as the champion attempted to get back to his feet and knocked him out with the Kinshasa before formally announcing the Last Man Standing Match.

This will mark their fifth match in WWE and there sixth overall including their first bout in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Their match at Backlash was a No Disqualification match that ended in a double count-out, so the decision to have a Last Man Standing match doesn't make much sense from a storytelling perspective.

What's next?

If there isn't a definitive victory in this match, this feud could continue into the end of the Summer.

Last Man Standing matches have ended in draws like Batista and The Undertaker's match from Backlash 2007.

Author's take

Saying this should be a good match seems like an understatement, but this feud has continued to disappoint fans.

Hopefully, Money in the Bank is where this feud finally reaches the expectations fans have set for these two wrestlers.