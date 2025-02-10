AJ Styles' WWE RAW return to be ruined by 27-year-old WWE Superstar? Exploring the possibility

Last week, RAW GM Adam Pearce announced that AJ Styles would move to Monday Night RAW. Since this announcement was made, there has been a lot of buzz in the WWE Universe about seeing Styles compete on the red brand. While it remains to be seen when he wrestles, Styles is scheduled to appear tonight.

The Phenomenal One might expect a smooth return to Monday Night RAW, but there is a chance that a 27-year-old superstar might have different plans for him. This mentioned superstar could ruin Styles' return to RAW. The superstar in question is the Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker.

On last week's Monday Night RAW, WWE teased a match between these two wrestlers. It would also make sense for Breakker to go after Styles because sharing the ring with someone like The Phenomenal One would only be better for Breakker's growth as an in-ring performer.

You can see a video of last week's RAW where WWE teased a rivalry between Styles and Breakker:

Another interesting aspect of this rivalry is the potential matches between the two. Styles and Breakker's uniqueness in the ring could lead to some high-quality matches. Overall, if the Stamford-based promotion plays its cards right, Breakker vs. Styles could be a mega feud.

WWE legend compared AJ Styles to a Hall of Fame wrestler

AJ Styles' achievements in professional wrestling are highly commendable. Not only has Styles found success in WWE, but he's also been successful in other major promotions around the world. That's the reason why many wrestlers in the business look up to the 47-year-old.

During an episode of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, WWE Legend JBL praised Styles. He compared The Phenomenal One to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. However, first, JBL spoke about the impressive WWE debut of Styles.

He said:

"AJ Styles' (WWE debut) was absolutely amazing. I mean, it's unbelievable how good Styles is. I mean, I think, you know, there's a few guys that you can compare to, say, Shawn Michaels back in the 90s, and AJ Styles is one of those guys." [11:27 onwards]

You can check AJ Styles' WWE debut in the video below:

Styles made his re-debut in WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble to a huge reception from wrestling fans. Since then, he has won the World Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team title. To sum up, he is a Grand Slam Champion.

