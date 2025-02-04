Bron Breakker reacts to former WWE Champion moving to RAW

Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker is the current Intercontinental Champion (Image source: WWE.com)

A former WWE Champion was moved to RAW tonight. Bron Breakker has reacted to this change.

AJ Styles hasn't had the best year in 2024. He started by challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He continued his pursuit of the title after Cody Rhodes won it at WrestleMania 40. However, The Phenomenal One has come up short each time. Things went from bad to worse on the October 4, 2024, episode of SmackDown, when Styles faced Carmelo Hayes. The former WWE Champion sustained an injury during the match, which put him on the shelf for a few months.

However, AJ Styles returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble match. He entered the match at number 21 and lasted 21 minutes before getting eliminated by Logan Paul.

Tonight on RAW, Adam Pearce confirmed that AJ Styles is the newest member of the red brand. Just then, Bron Breakker walked in and asked the General Manager to keep the Phenomenal One away from him. He then demanded to know what was next for him and the Intercontinental Championship. Breakker suggested that they talk business somewhere else.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

