Al Snow changing the game when it comes to training wrestlers [Exclusive]

Photo Credit WBRD in Louisville, Kentucky

WWE/ECW Hardcore Legend Al Snow is on a mission to not just change the standards of training professional wrestlers, but actually set standards in the first place. Snow purchased Louisville-based Ohio Valley Wrestling early on in 2018, and has been working hard since then to properly set up the next generation of wrestling superstars.

Snow joined me on my radio show in Cincinnati this week to preview dual events in Kentucky this weekend that will feature both Impact and OVW talent. He said he always found it insulting that, unlike most other licensed professions, you really don't have to do much to become a professional wrestler. Take a physical and pay a fee - that's it!

"Professional wrestling has no real standards as in regard to training, which is absurd to me. To the point to where I even approached the Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Kentucky athletic commissions, that govern wrestling and boxing, about instituting said standards. I was of course met with a resounding no."

So, the former European Champion decided if no one else was interested in instituting some kind of standards in regards to training, then he might as well just do it myself.

Over the last 18 months, Snow has turned OVW into the only professional wrestling school that is an actual accredited trade school by the State Office of Proprietary Education that oversees colleges and trade schools. His goal is to not only get young men and women ready for a career in the ring, but give them the tools to succeed outside of it as well.

"We have a two year program where we teach young men and women, not just the in ring skills, but also the backstage skills of production, television writing, creative writing, social media management, financial management, live event management, camera operation, lighting, sound... you name it."

Snow says they additional training also gives his students a better understanding of the business as a performer, and allow them to better capitalize on any opportunities they have in the ring.

You can hear my entire conversation with Al Snow below, including what he considers to be one of life's great mysteries and what Paul Heyman said about "Head".

Advertisement

This article was written exclusively for Sportskeeda