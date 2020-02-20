Al Snow says WWE Executive hated Head; talks major misconception in wrestling [Exclusive]

"Head" was Al Snow's creation

I had a chance to chat with former WWE Superstar and current OVW Owner Al Snow this week on my radio show. Of course I had to ask him about his former manager - his beloved severed mannequin head, appropriately named "Head". The former Hardcore Champion wouldn't disclose where he got the idea for his unique partner in crime. All he'd tell me is that they met one day and Snow decided to bring him out to the ring all on his own.

"Oh I never pitched it, I just started doing it. I remember Paul Heyman going 'I hate your manager' and I'm like, 'Well I hate your Mom, but we're not going to debate the situation.'"

Despite Heyman not being a big fan of "Head", Snow's manager got over with the crowd in a big way. The Ohio Valley Wrestling Owner says the task of connecting with audience, whether it's in a good way or bad way is always on the wrestler. Snow says the impact of a promotion's creative team is vastly over blown.

"That's the big misnomer, is that everybody puts and directs whatever you see on TV towards, you know, people backstage and it's nothing to do with the people backstage. The people backstage facilitate, the people backstage exploit, but it's the wrestler who goes out and you know makes that connection... and makes that work. And then people backstage take advantage of it and, you know, extrapolate on it. It's not the opposite way."

This is one of the many lessons Snow tries to teach his students at OVW, the only professional wrestling school that is an actual accredited trade school by the State Office of Proprietary Education. He says wrestlers can be given guidance, but once their music hits, there's nothing holding them back.

"You'll read, you know, on the internet and stuff, you know, oh the writers this and Vince McMahon that and... you know so and so this but it really has nothing to do with that. Once the wrestlers goes through the curtain there's nothing they can do to control them, there's nothing they can do to hinder them. It's all 100% on the wrestler."

You can hear my entire conversation with Al Snow below, including more about his on going rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

