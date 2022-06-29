Alberto Del Rio says he has known current WWE star since he was a "little kid" (Exclusive) 

With Alberto Del Rio having spent a large chunk of his career in WWE during the early 2010s, the former WWE Champion is likely to have gotten close to the competitors backstage, including fellow Mexican star Rey Mysterio.

In a recent exclusive interview, Del Rio shared that through his affiliation with Rey, he has known Dominik Mysterio ever since the current RAW Superstar was a child.

Dominik managed to slowly find his way into the squared circle a couple of years ago. He was introduced to the WWE Universe through a feud with Seth Rollins which helped elevate the rising star to a higher level than before. Dominik has since been tagging with his father and is a prominent part of the current WWE roster.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alberto Del Rio shared his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio, declaring that he would make a good opponent if the two were to square off:

"I've known Dominik since he was a little kid. I talked to him like six, seven months ago. He was with Carlos Santiago Espada- with Konnan in San Diego and he said 'Dominik is here and he wants to say hi'. We talked for a bit and I said 'Hey, I'm really proud that you are in the ring with your daddy. You guys are doing amazing things together.' So yeah, he will be fantastic to face." [4:06 - 4:40]

Alberto Del Rio on facing the new crop of talent in WWE

Across two stints with WWE, Alberto Del Rio won several titles and became a high-profile superstar. Though he no longer competes in Vince McMahon's company, he still believes it to be the absolute top level of the wrestling business.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio further expanded on the idea of competing with a lot of the new stars that have risen the ranks in WWE ever since he left. He believes that making it in WWE is a great achievement in and of itself and it doesn't compare to other companies:

"Just to face any of the newcomers in WWE [would be fantastic] because if they're there, it's because they're good. I don't remember which performer from WWE said this the other day. It's really smart: It doesn't matter where you go, or where you think you wrestle [apart from WWE]. If you want to believe that that's the best place in the world, you are completely wrong. If you really want to make a name for yourself in this business, you have to be here [WWE]. That's the reality of things. Yes, the other companies are great but WWE has been doing this for many years and they have a huge - millions of fans around the world. If you make it in the WWE, you make it anywhere." [4:40 - 5:36]

What are your thoughts on Alberto Del Rio's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

