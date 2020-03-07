Aleister Black and Zelina Vega reveal incredible new tattoos [Photos]

Zelina Vega and Aleister Black at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

WWE Superstars and real-life couple Zelina Vega and Aleister Black recently got some tattoo work done, with Vega posting a bunch of pictures highlighting hers on Instagram. The couple got the tattoos in Orlando, Florida, from well-renowned tattoo artist Daniel Selleck.

Selleck posted a photo on his official Instagram handle showcasing the tattoo work he did on Black. Check out these screengrabs from Vega's stories showing off her tattoo, as well as Selleck's post.

Story 1

Story 2

Story 3

Also read: Lana breaks character and asks fans to respect WWE RAW Superstar

Vega and Black got married in 2018. Both had brief stints in WWE NXT, with the former being appointed as a manager to Andrade. The 2018 Superstar Shakeup saw Andrade and Vega being drafted to SmackDown Live. The duo has been together on TV ever since.

Black, on the other hand, spent 3 years in NXT before making his main roster debut in early 2019. He has won the NXT Championship on one occasion and is doing quite well for himself on the main roster. Black's dark and gritty demeanor has resulted in many fans comparing him to WWE legend The Undertaker and his elaborate entrance has only led to more comparisons with The Deadman.