Aleister Black breaks down in tears while talking about racial inequality

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega addressed the topic in a live video.

The WWE Superstars expressed their honest feelings about the important issue.

Aleister Black voiced his opinion against racial inequality

In an emotional Instagram live session, WWE Superstar Aleister Black broke down in tears while addressing the racial inequality that exists in the society. Last week, the brutal murder of George Floyd by a policeman in the United States of America sparked worldwide protests from people who demanded justice against racial discrimination and police brutality.

Several of WWE Superstars voiced their opinion in calling out this existing form of social injustice against people of colour. Aleister Black, too, addressed the topic in a live session on Instagram where he had an emotional response to racial inequality.

Talking about the racial discrimination, Aleister Black admitted that he is often embarrassed when he sees that such practices still prevail in a society that's so advanced. He further shared said that the best way to approach this is to make people understand why it is wrong. The video also featured Zelina Vega who was seen supporting her husband as he made a powerful statement. Aleister Black was quoted saying,

All this racial bulls**t, it’s so unfair man. I feel like, embarrassed a lot of the time, it’s just f***ed up. Like we still live in a time where this shit is still going on. It does my head in dude. It does my absolute head in. It should be this way, it shouldn’t be this difficult, it shouldn’t be this…in a society where we’re like so far advanced like it shouldn’t be this way.

It makes no sense. I can say that a hundred million times and it’s not gonna change a thing. How do we approach it? We try to make people understand.” (h/t wrestlingnews.co )

You can watch the video below:

all i gotta say is aleister black pic.twitter.com/wrPwMndauq — precious. (@grohlnola) June 4, 2020

Aleister Black and his current WWE run

Last year, Aleister Black spent months looking for a suitable competitor on RAW. Soon after that, he finally found himself involved in important feuds against the likes of Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins that has heavily influenced his current position on the red brand -- something that he had deserved for a long time.

On the last episode of RAW, Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins in the opening match of RAW as he was determined to avenge the brutal attack laid on Rey Mysterio by the Monday Night Messiah. However, following the match, Black and Humberto Carrillo was attacked by Rollins' disciples, Austin Theory and Murphy.

It appears that WWE are planning on booking an extended feud involving the six men which could further lead to a much-awaited Single's match between Rollins and Black at a WWE pay-per-view.