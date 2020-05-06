Aleister Black comments on working with Paul Heyman 

He is a favorite of Paul Heyman

When it comes to identifying talent, there is no one better than Paul Heyman. He has been able to unearth a lot of Superstars and make them into World Champions. The best example is Brock Lesnar.

Currently, Aleister Black is one of the Superstars who are high up on Paul Heyman's list. If reports are to be believed, the RAW Executive Director wanted The Dutch Destroyer to win this year's Royal Rumble and face Brock Lesnar.

Black was on this week's edition of WWE Backstage, where he was asked by Christian about how it is to work with Paul Heyman on RAW.

The Dutch destroyer expressed his happiness having people like Paul Heyman, Edge, and Christian himself to help him develop his game inside WWE and also provide timely advice.

He also commented saying that it is a unique situation that he finds himself in as he is not only in the Money In The Bank ladder match but is also a fan favorite heading into the event. He also said it is mindblowing to have people like Paul Heyman, Edge, and Christian lead him in the right direction on RAW. However, Black thinks he must have such influential people in his close circle to elevate his game in WWE.

You can see the entire clip below.

Paul Heyman being a fan of Aleister Black

As mentioned above, it is no secret that Paul Heyman is indeed a big fan of Aleister Black. The Dutch Destroyer has been one of the most dominant Superstars on the roster and this could be down to Heyman booking him in that way.

Black is a hot favorite to win the Men's Money In The Bank briefcase and it wouldn't be a surprise if he enters the main event picture soon.