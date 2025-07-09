Aleister Black to fight ex-WWE World Heavyweight Champion for the first time at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

The recently returned enigma, Aleister Black, has been embroiled in a growing feud with R-Truth, stemming from an incident on SmackDown where Truth interrupted, or rather prevented Black's scheduled match from even starting, venting his frustrations on Pretty Deadly. The situation has escalated with backstage confrontations and physical altercations, and things are now set to culminate in a one-on-one match this Friday.

But while Aleister Black vs. R-Truth is the immediate story, the real long-term direction may already be in motion. Damian Priest, who has been aligned with his former (sort of) Judgment Day stablemate and has stepped up in his defense, is also now involved. With Priest being a former World Heavyweight Champion and Black being presented as a rising dark force on SmackDown, the pieces are falling into place for a first-time-ever showdown between the two at SummerSlam.

If Black decisively beats and then continues to brutalize R-Truth this Friday, Priest making the save could be the trigger WWE uses to officially kick off their program. From there, a SummerSlam match feels like the logical next step. Aleister Black needs to be in a featured position at SummerSlam to continue his ascent; he still has main event potential in WWE after four years away in AEW and is one of the most engaging characters on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Priest has firmly established himself as a major player in WWE over the past few years as well.

The match would be hard-hitting and unpredictable, and if given enough build and time, would elevate both men, particularly whoever comes out on top. With the exception of John Cena, the main event playing field on SmackDown comprisess of Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, and both Damian Priest and Aleister Black have the opportunity and calibre to make their presence felt on the blue brand in the months to come, especially if Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Could Aleister Black or Damian Priest be next in line for an Undisputed WWE Championship shot?

It may not seem like a long shot on face value, but the rumored clash could potentially be high stakes and high reward, with the direction of SmackDown and the trajectory of Priest and Black's careers in question. SummerSlam could pave the way for either Damian Priest or Aleister Black to step into the Undisputed WWE Championship picture.

Of the two, Black may be the more compelling option given prior history with Cody Rhodes in AEW, and how fans turned on him swiftly following Black's AEW debut. It would be a layer of intricacy and intrigue that could morph itself into a very compelling arc for Cody's story on SmackDown. As for Aleister Black, now back in WWE, he is reportedly set to be positioned for the run many feel he was denied both during his previous stint with the company and later in AEW.

Priest, meanwhile, already has a world title reign under his belt, winning the World Heavyweight Championship the same night Cody Rhodes finished his story. Cody overshadowed both his moment, which seemed more about CM Punk and Drew McIntyre anyway, and eclipsed his title reign too. While Priest's time as World Heavyweight Champion wasn’t poorly received, it didn’t quite ignite the kind of momentum Cody’s title run generated.

That fact could be a strike against him if WWE is seeking a fresh main-event dynamic. Then again, it could also fuel the story: a frustrated Damian Priest, determined to prove he belongs at the top of the mountain once again, could challenge Cody from a place of his quest for respect and redemption. Either way, this match could be instrumental in setting the tone for the future of Friday Night SmackDown.

