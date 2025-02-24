  • home icon
Aleister Black to return at WrestleMania 41 and attack a new WWE Superstar? Chances explored

By Thomas Crack
Modified Feb 24, 2025 11:01 GMT
Will Aleister Black return to WWE? (Photo Credit: Instagram.com)
Over the past few years, many AEW stars have either made their WWE debuts or returned to the company. Top names such as Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Ricky Starks, and Penta have made the switch so far.

One star who many feel is destined to make his WWE return is Aleister Black. Known as Malakai Black in AEW, the Dutch star's contract with All Elite Wrestling recently came to an end, meaning he could seek alternative employment.

With Black hoping to be booked strongly from the offset, one way he could make an instant impact could be for him to make his return at WrestleMania 41 in April. This return could come about via a post-match attack on another former AEW star, Penta, who many believe is set to face Chad Gable in Las Vegas.

With Black having worked well as a heel in AEW and with him and Penta having some shared history, their rivalry would be a perfect way to reintroduce Aleister Black to the WWE Universe.

Aleister Black on his working relationship with Triple H in WWE

During his first stint with World Wrestling Entertainment, Black's best run came when he was under the creative guidance of Triple H in NXT, as opposed to his flat and drab time working with Vince McMahon on the main roster.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in 2020, the former NXT Champion revealed some of the advice he received from The Game whilst working together.

"The good thing about what Hunter did, or as I call him, ‘Boss,’ he believed in me and he never tried to change me. He told me, ‘I signed you for you. Don’t be something you’re not. Never forget that.’"
With Triple H now at the creative helm of the company, Black, like many others who thrived under him in NXT, will be hoping to replicate his best self on the main roster moving forward.

Edited by Arsh Das
