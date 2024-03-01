Alexa Bliss and 3 WWE stars who need to return before WrestleMania 40 

WWE airs a dozen or more Premium Live Events presented by RAW and SmackDown each year. In addition to those shows, the NXT brand also hosts four to six big shows on Peacock as well.

While each major event is important and special, the absolute biggest and most well-known is WrestleMania. The massive show first started back in 1985 and has continued to grow and expand in the years since then. Now, WrestleMania is a massive stadium event that take two nights.

This year's show is WrestleMania XL. The big event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6th and April 7th. Some of the top stars in the promotion will be there, but some stars have been missing from television and could miss out on the show.

This article will look at a handful of talented performers who have been away for quite some time who could and should return in time for the big-time event. This, of course, is provided that they're physically fit to do so. Who should return ahead of the epic 40th annual WrestleMania?

Below are four WWE stars who need to return before WrestleMania 40.

#4. Alexa Bliss could be a great addition to RAW's women's division

Alexa Bliss on RAW

Alexa Bliss is an extremely decorated performer. She has managed to win both the RAW Women's Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship since joining the main roster in 2016. Alexa is also a multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion last competed over a year ago. She battled Bianca Belair on January 28th, 2023 at the Royal Rumble event. Afterwards, Bliss revealed she was pregnant and she hasn't wrestled since.

Obviously, it would be unwise to rush back after giving birth to a child. Still, if she is ready to go, the former multi-time champion in WWE should return ahead of WrestleMania. She could find herself in some big multi-woman bout, and Alexa would certainly add star power to the division on RAW.

#3. Sheamus needs a WrestleMania banger

Sheamus is another highly decorated WWE performer. He is a multi-time world champion and tag team champion, and he's even held the United States Championship. On top of titles, he is a former Royal Rumble Match winner.

The Celtic Warrior's last match in WWE took place back in the summer of 2023. He battled Edge on the August 18th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and lost. This was The Rated R Superstar's final bout in the company, but Sheamus has been absent with an injury ever since.

Provided he is capable of returning to the ring, Sheamus should come back ahead of WrestleMania and step up as Gunther's challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. It is his dream to win the prized title and his story with Gunther needs a conclusive finish. Plus, WrestleMania needs a banger and Sheamus can provide that.

#2. Wendy Choo has been missed

Wendy Choo on NXT Level Up

Wendy Choo is one of the most unique characters in WWE history. She comes out to a song that sounds like bedtime and often carries around a sleeping mask, a pillow, and a sippy cup. It doesn't quite make sense, yet there's a charm to it.

For those on the Choo Crew, things have been quiet for quite some time. The talented WWE NXT star hasn't competed in a match since May 16th, 2023. It was on that date that she battled Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice in tag team action where Kelani Jordan was her tag team partner.

Choo should absolutely return to television as soon as she's ready. It could be a return on NXT or with a new character, but an exciting twist would be if she moves to the main roster. She is a talented veteran who could fit in immediately despite her outlandish gimmick.

#1. Braun Strowman could be ready to return to action in WWE

Braun Strowman is an intimidating star. He is one of the biggest wrestlers in WWE and he is also one of the most intense. If that wasn't intimidating enough, Braun is also a former world champion. Strowman is a serious threat.

The Monster Of All Monsters last wrestled on WWE Monday Night RAW last year. On the May 1st, 2023 edition of the red brand, Braun teamed up with Ricochet to defeat The Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis.

Strowman had to have neck surgery and has been absent ever since. Provided he is ready to return, he could potentially reunite with Ricochet. From there, the pair could challenge The Judgment Day for tag team gold at WrestleMania.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE