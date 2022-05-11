Pajama Party: NXT's Wendy Choo has a uniquely entertaining gimmick

NXT 2.0 is quickly establishing a ton of new characters and has essentially rolled over their entire roster. Gone are veterans like The Undisputed Era and Johnny Gargano, and in their place have been fresh young faces like Bron Breakker and Garrison Waller.

The women's side of the NXT ledger has been no different, as Toxic Attraction and Nikkita Lyons have ruled over that division as of late. But what if you are looking for an all-night, snack fest of entertainment? Look no further than Wendy Choo.

Everyone's favorite slumber party buddy, Choo has taken her persona to comedic heights we rarely see in sports entertainment. It all began when she began inhabiting the WWE Performance Center, basically camped out in her 'jammies.

The performer, once known as Karen Q and Mei Ling, also took on an almost 'childlike' persona, becoming very whimsical and playing practical jokes on her fellow competitors.

Wendy Choo @therealestwendy My weapon of choice in Call of Duty. My weapon of choice in Call of Duty. https://t.co/bb3A7kW2QG

The 'sleepy' gimmick got a lot of attention on social media when it was introduced. Some good, some bad. But it definitely garnered some attention. While many critics fired shots at the new Wendy Choo, others found her new style to be refreshing and innovative.

Now Choo provides a little bit of comic relief on Tuesday Nights for NXT

After years of being a serious grappler, Choo is fully inversted in this new version of herself. She's not only appearing in a giant pajama onsesie for her matches, she also has all kinds of gimmicks to rattle her opponents. There's never a shortage pf silly string, slime and super soakers. It's as if an episode of 'Double Dare' just broke out during NXT, and Choo is taking on the physical challenge.

Before becoming the Kevin McCallister of the brand and being left 'Home Alone', she had bounced between two other roles that didn't work out. And as silly as some people may think this current act is, it's gained her a following that she would never have had before.

Choo has the right type of attitude to fit the role, and she's done a great job of cashing in on all the comedy. She's made the most of this opportunity thus far in NXT. She seems to be having fun doing it, too.

Could this kind of free-wheeling fan favorite work on the main roster? It's possible. We've seen hijinks like this before from performers like Doink the Clown and others. But that was nearly three decades ago, so it's a curiosity if the modern day audience would accept 'Sleepy Wendy' as a legitimate performer on RAW or Smackdown.

For now, she's doing just fine on the multi-colored brand, adding little bits and pieces to the character each week. While she may never main event a WrestleMania, she's certainly taken a storyline that many of her contemporaries wouldn't be able to pull off, and she's made it work.

If developing new and fun characters is what NXT 2.0 is supposed to be all about, they have certainly done that with Wendy Choo. It's always interesting to see what kind of rabbit she is going to pull out of her hat. In between naps, of course.

What do you think of Wendy Choo's current gimmick in NXT? Do you think it could work on the WWE main roster? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Anirudh