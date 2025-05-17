Alexa Bliss to attack and cost top WWE star a Money in the Bank qualifying match? Exploring the chances

Alexa Bliss became the first participant in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this year. While it was a moment of celebration for her, the former Women's Champion might be planning something malicious, which could change the landscape of the annual event. Bliss could attack and cost a top WWE star a Money in the Bank qualifying match next week.

Charlotte Flair is set to compete against Zelina Vega and Giulia in a qualifier match on SmackDown. In a shocking twist, Alexa Bliss might crush The Queen's Money in the Bank dreams. The speculation arose due to the interaction between the two stars last night. Bliss approached Flair with an undisclosed proposal, but the latter straight up rejected the idea.

The Queen exuded a condescending behavior towards Alexa Bliss as her rejection came in an arrogant way. The 33-year-old star was not pleased with how Charlotte Flair treated her, and she seemingly had something on her mind. There is a very good possibility that Little Miss Bliss could exact revenge next week by costing Flair her Money in the Bank qualifier match.

Such a move would be enough for Alexa Bliss to get The Queen's attention on SmackDown. This could then lead to a feud between the two former women's champions, which might culminate at any upcoming premium live event. Besides, Charlotte Flair losing the Triple Threat match due to interference would not affect her momentum.

It is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for The Five Feet of Fury moving forward in the company.

Alexa Bliss to face Charlotte Flair down the line?

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest stars on the SmackDown roster right now. If WWE is featuring them in segments for back-to-back weeks, it hints that the company has some interesting plans for the two. There is a high possibility that they might collide in a singles match down the line.

The WWE Universe has been looking forward to seeing a big feud for Alexa Bliss since her return. If Triple H books her in a program against a legend like Charlotte Flair, it could put the 33-year-old in the spotlight. Moreover, their match could also be a headliner for the rumored Evolution Premium Live Event in July.

The two veterans have never been involved in a full-fledged feud despite spending a decade in the company. WWE has a perfect opportunity to explore this dynamic right now, as they are on the same brand. If done right, Bliss' agile and strategic offense could be a great match for Flair's explosive strength.

Regardless of where it leads, the creative team is cooking something between the two stars. It will be interesting to see how things shape up between Alexa and Charlotte in the coming weeks.

