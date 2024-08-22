Alexa Bliss to bring a major change upon her WWE return after 573 days? Chances Analyzed

Alexa Bliss is currently on a hiatus from WWE. The last time The Goddess appeared in the Stamford-based promotion was at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where she suffered a loss to Bianca Belair. Since then, Bliss has been absent from WWE, but recent hints suggest that she may return with a significant change.

Alexa herself dropped this hint when she took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with long hair. In the caption, Alexa mentioned how she misses her long hair today but won't miss it tomorrow, indicating that she now has a new haircut. This suggests that if Bliss returns soon, she'll debut a new look with shorter hair.

Currently, there is no confirmed timeline for The Goddess's return to WWE. The next PLE for the company is Bash in Berlin 2024 which is an international show.

It remains to be seen whether WWE will choose to bring Alexa back at this event or if she'll make her return on a random episode of RAW or SmackDown.

Does Alexa Bliss' new look hint at her return plans?

If WWE decides to bring Alexa Bliss back with her new short hairstyle, she could likely be integrated into Uncle Howdy's faction. Historically, The Goddess character of Bliss has always had long hair, so it’s reasonable to assume that this gimmick might not be the one she returns with. Both Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss have a significant history, with a strong connection to the late Bray Wyatt.

For those who may not know, Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were a prominent team throughout the pandemic era. Their alliance ended when Alexa Bliss inadvertently cost Bray Wyatt his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Also, during Bliss's last appearance at the Royal Rumble 2023, after her loss to Bianca Belair, Uncle Howdy mocked her from the Titantron, asking, “Do you feel in charge?” This is an angle that WWE might use to reintroduce Alexa as part of The Wyatt Sicks faction.

Another possibility is that Bliss could initially return as a babyface on RAW, only to be targeted by Uncle Howdy, leading to a gradual storyline where she eventually joins the faction. It will be interesting to see when the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion returns to in-ring action.

