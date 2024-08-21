Alexa Bliss teases appearance change amid WWE hiatus

Alexa Bliss seemingly teased changing her look on social media today amid her WWE hiatus. The former champion has not competed since her loss to Bianca Belair at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

The 33-year-old has been on hiatus from the company for well over a year and welcomed a daughter to her family with her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, last November. She took to her Instagram today to seemingly tease a change of appearance.

Bliss noted that today, she misses her long hair, but tomorrow, she likely will not. You can check out Bliss' message in her Instagram post below.

"Today I miss my long hair. Tomorrow I’m sure I won’t," she wrote.

Uncle Howdy mocked Alexa Bliss following her match against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. The mysterious figure is now the leader of the Wyatt Sicks faction and will be squaring off against Chad Gable next Monday on WWE RAW.

Vince Russo believes Alexa Bliss should not be a part of The Wyatt Sicks on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo does not want to see Alexa Bliss in the Wyatt Sicks faction on the red brand.

Bliss was aligned with Bray Wyatt while he was portraying The Fiend character. However, she betrayed The Eater of Worlds at WrestleMania 37 and cost him his match against Randy Orton. Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last year, and his brother, Bo Dallas, is Uncle Howdy on WWE RAW.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend said he wouldn't want Bliss to be a part of the Wyatt Sicks. He added that the alliance between her and Bray Wyatt was forced and ended terribly.

"I would take Alexa Bliss out of that equation. I'll tell you why and I'll tell you who I'm replacing her with. I think that [Bliss and Wyatt's alliance] was a force from the get-go. I think it was a force from the get-go, bro. I think they were trying to find her something to do. Bro, if you remember the very, very last thing they did with Bray and Alexa Bliss, it was terrible. It was terrible. I think that is a force. I really do believe that's a force." [5:44 – 6:19]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Bliss has a loyal fanbase that is looking forward to her return to the ring. It will be interesting to see when the 33-year-old returns to the company down the line.

