Alexa Bliss confirms the return of 'A Moment of Bliss' with special guest

Dec 27, 2019 IST

Alexa Bliss on an episode of 'A Moment of Bliss'

WWE had a live event in Cincinnati, Ohio and there Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross took part in a triple threat match. Before their match took place, Bliss and Cross were on the ramp with WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton as part of a giveaway competition.

During the moment, Bliss broke the news that her talk show segment 'A Moment of Bliss' would be returning this Friday on SmackDown with Lacey Evans as the special guest.

Bliss debuted her interview segment early this year in January on Monday Night RAW where she was the host and interviewed various Superstars be it male or female. The premiere of the talk show featured then WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey where Sasha Banks and Nia Jax showed up to confront the champion which later built up the match between Rousey and Banks a few weeks later at the Royal Rumble.

After Nikki Cross was paired with Bliss and later when they became WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, both Superstars hosted 'A Moment of Bliss' and the show was discontinued all of a sudden after both of them were traded to the Blue brand.

Shortly after that, Bliss went on a sabbatical to recuperate from her injuries and now that The Goddess has returned, the WWE Universe on SmackDown will also get to witness the return of her talk show.