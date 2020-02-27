Alexa Bliss criticizes WWE for not putting the spotlight on top division

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross previously held the Women's Tag Team titles

The Women's Tag Team titles were introduced in December 2018, after fans had clamoured for the same, in order to help the Women's Evolution in WWE. But, the titles haven't gained much legitimacy and are rarely featured on WWE television.

Alexa Bliss, who previously held the Women's Tag Team titles with Nikki Cross, spoke about the belts recently.

While speaking to Metro, the five-time Women's Champion explained the issue with the Women's Tag Team title scene currently.

"I think our women’s tag division has some of the most talented women on the roster, you just don’t see that because the tag division is so new and it’s not getting as big of a spotlight. But it’s just a matter of time because the titles are so new, and I think WrestleMania is the perfect spotlight for it!"

Bliss praised the Women's Tag Team division in WWE, and said that she would like to win the titles once again, as she aims to "establish" the women's tag team division.

The titles are currently held by the Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, who had defeated Bliss and Cross at Hell in a Cell last year to win the titles.