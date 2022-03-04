Alexa Bliss' heartfelt message leaves fans concerned about her WWE future

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently took to her social media to send a heartfelt message to her fans. However, the nature of the tweet has left many fans concerned about whether she is hinting at something else.
The Goddess missed this past week's episode of Monday Night RAW even though the show took place in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio. There was initial speculation that she missed it to prepare for her wedding to Ryan Cabrera. However, the WWE star later clarified that was not the case.
Check out her latest tweet below:
"Love you all. just wanted ya to know," wrote Bliss.
Following her tweet above, fans are now concerned whether Bliss is subtly hinting towards leaving WWE. Some fans even started speculating that she wasn't happy with her booking in the company.
Recent reports about WWE's plans for Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss missed most of the second half of 2021 due to sinus surgery. She returned earlier this year.
While fans hoped to see her bring back her old "The Goddess" persona, Bliss continued her sinister gimmick with Lilly the Doll. For several weeks, she was part of backstage segments getting counseling from her doctor, wanting to become normal again.
At Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, she finally made her in-ring return. She competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match to determine the #1 contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. She managed to reach the final two but was eliminated by Bianca Belair.
According to the latest report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE doesn't seem to have any plans for Alexa Bliss for WrestleMania 38, which is less than a month away:
"Even though she just returned to WWE TV, we are told that what is next for her will likely not happen until after Wrestlemania."
Many fans expected Alexa Bliss to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match and face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. With that out of the equation, it is to be seen how WWE utilizes her at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, if at all.
