Alexa Bliss once invited WWE legend to her bedroom

Alexa Bliss is currently the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Charlotte Flair. The 34-year-old star is part of the SmackDown brand and gets massive cheers from the audience.

However, once, The Goddess invited WWE legend D-Von Dudley to her bedroom, and the reason might surprise you. In August 2020, Bliss was part of the Table Talk 3D podcast, where she explained the reason why she invited the veteran to her bedroom.

Bliss revealed that she had bought an excellent massage chair for her bedroom. This was why she invited D-Von Dudley to use it, as she was already impressed with it.

"[Laughs] So, what had happened was, so I have this amazing massage chair that [is] just unbelievable. They have them at like charity golf tournaments, a lot of our friends have them, and Ryan [Cabrera] got one. And when I tried this massage chair, I was like, 'oh my God! this thing is amazing.' It massages your neck, your head, your tips and your fingers, the bottom of your feet, stretches you," she said.

The 34-year-old star added that Dudley used the massage chair for almost an hour.

"And for like everything we do in the ring I was like, 'this is the most amazing thing ever.' And I was talking to D-Von at TV so I was like, 'yeah, I just got this massage chair' (...) and I was like, 'you gotta come try it out.' And yeah, he sat in that thing for like what, almost an hour."

For those who might not know, Bliss and D-Von are good friends in real life.

WWE star Alexa Bliss is part of a major popular game

Recently, The Goddess was announced for Call of Duty: Mobile as an in-game skin. The game company announced its Call of Duty: Mobile X WWE collaboration, where, in a trailer, they disclosed Bliss as a sugar-sweet screamer.

The trailer features Bliss initially crying, only to fool the opponent and attack them. So, if you are a fan of COD: Mobile and WWE, this seems like a great bonus for you.

The legendary CX9 has already been available in the game since October 2, 2025.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

