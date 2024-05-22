Alexa Bliss to make WWE return after 480 days & instantly win a title? Potential swerve explored

While the WWE Women's division is currently full of many talented performers, one superstar that fans have been missing for well over a year now is Alexa Bliss. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has not wrestled since the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Since then, Bliss has gone on to achieve great things outside of the ring, as she and her husband had their first child in November of last year.

Despite not having confirmed her return, many fans felt that her comeback was potentially teased on the latest episode of NXT. The brand's General Manager, Ava, announced that the current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez's challenger for Battleground will be revealed next week.

"I already talked to Nick [Aldis]; I talked to Adam [Pearce]; everyone's on board; everything is all signed; all good to go. So next week, Roxanne finds out who her next title defense is against at Battleground," said Ava.

Although she has worked on the main roster for the majority of her WWE career, the NXT Women's Title is something that has always eluded Alexa Bliss. Therefore, a return match against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship may be the perfect contest for her to reunite with her adoring fans.

Roxanne Perez wants to face a WWE legend

Over the past decade, the booking of the WWE women's division has been well received by fans, with top stars like Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley emerging in the process.

One star who just missed out on the Women's Revolution was AJ Lee. The former WWE Divas Champion is revered by many superstars on the roster as their inspiration.

During a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Roxanne Perez stated that she wants to lock horns with AJ Lee before she hangs up her boots.

"It's going; we're trying, you know. Hopefully, one day, she'll [AJ Lee] come back, and maybe we can all do something together. That would be—that would be like my dream. I can't retire until I have a match against AJ Lee. So you know, I can't be 80 years old wrestling either," she said.

AJ Lee's last match took place in March 2015, before she left WWE and eventually retired. However, with her husband, CM Punk, back in the Stamford-based promotion and with her still in tremendous shape, now may be the perfect time for her to return and face many of the women that she inspired.