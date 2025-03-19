Alexa Bliss may have subtly confirmed her WWE status ahead of WrestleMania 41

Alexa Bliss made a grand return after her maternity break during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year but hasn't been used in any storylines since. The former women's champion was also a part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but couldn't punch her ticket to WrestleMania there as well.

While Bliss has once again seemingly found herself out of WWE TV with no appearances in the past couple of weeks, she has hinted at a return ahead of WrestleMania 41. A possible return to TV to engage in a storyline could add her to the grand card for The Show of Shows.

Where is Alexa Bliss?

After losing the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Alexa Bliss has not been seen on WWE TV, which has given rise to speculations of the former women's champion possibly missing this year's WrestleMania. A recent picture of Bliss surfaced online which showed that the star was seemingly in Italy currently.

Bliss being in Europe makes it possible that she would be back in the company very soon, with WWE shows being hosted there over the next couple of weeks.

Alexa Bliss could be back on this week's SmackDown

The upcoming episode of SmackDown is set to be hosted in Bologna, Italy, which is where Alexa Bliss has been spotted. With that said, this week could very well mark the return of the star to the blue brand, with a possible storyline leading into WrestleMania.

Her potential return could add some star power to the women's division of the blue brand, after the entire spotlight being on the feud between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, and now, Naomi and Jade Cargill.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks could also return on WWE SmackDown

While Bliss is possibly set to return on the blue brand, Nikki Cross teased the return of The Wyatt Sicks as well. With a potential return of the faction, Bliss could finally begin a storyline with the Wyatts, which has been speculated for quite some time now.

With all things finally coming together, it would be interesting to see how WWE handles the situation and what they have planned for Bliss ahead of WrestleMania 41.

