Alexa Bliss to miss WWE Night of Champions after facing the wrath of ghost of her past? Possibility explored

Alexa Bliss won the Fatal Four-Way Queen of the Ring first-round match last week on WWE SmackDown. The Goddess of WWE defeated Candice LeRae, Alba Fyre, and Charlotte Flair to advance in the tournament and is now set to face Asuka in the semifinals.

While Bliss left the arena happy, Charlotte Flair walked out furious after yet another loss that stopped her from re-entering the title picture. The Queen has not engaged in a major rivalry since her return, aside from the feud with Tiffany Stratton on the Road to WrestleMania, which has raised questions about the company’s creative plans.

Both Asuka and Bliss are now set to compete against each other to get closer to punching their ticket to Saudi Arabia and securing a Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam. Fans expect Bliss to finally seize this opportunity to reclaim her spot at the top and become a champion, something the WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting for. However, Bliss’ long-time rival Charlotte Flair might not let that happen.

The Queen was furious when Candice LeRae got pinned while she had Alba Fyre locked in a submission hold. Flair could unleash her anger on Bliss during the semifinals by first distracting her to help Asuka win, and then launching an attack on her to kick off a rivalry leading up to SummerSlam and Evolution II.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were involved in a massive botch, feels WWE veteran

The final moments of the Fatal Four-Way match on SmackDown last week saw Alba Fyre tap out to Charlotte Flair’s leg lock, just after Bliss had pinned Candice LeRae. WWE veteran Vince Russo, during an appearance on Legion of RAW, stated that the company should have given a double victory to both Bliss and Flair to further their storyline on the blue brand.

Furthermore, the legend noted that from a writing perspective, a double victory would have made much more sense and would have allowed WWE to book another match between Bliss and Flair to determine who advanced in the tournament.

"Alexa Bliss has one of the girls pinned, and Charlotte Flair has Alba Fyre in a submission. Rudy Charles is the referee, and Rudy's looking. All of a sudden, Rudy counts one, two, three, and after the three, Alba Fyre tapped out. Now, from a writing point of view, this makes absolutely no sense, because they are doing an angle with Alexa and Charlotte. It should have been the pin and tap out simultaneously, because that would have prolonged it, and them two would have had a match."

While Bliss has now walked away with a win, it would be interesting to see how things unfold between both women in the future.

