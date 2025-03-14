  • home icon
  Alexa Bliss to miss WWE SmackDown from Barcelona, Spain tonight? Exploring the details

Alexa Bliss to miss WWE SmackDown from Barcelona, Spain tonight? Exploring the details

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 14, 2025 13:08 GMT
Alexa Bliss will likely not be in Barcelona for SmackDown tonight [Image credits: Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss is a former Women's Champion [Image credits: Alexa Bliss' X account and WWE.com]

At the start of February, Alexa Bliss made waves when she returned at the Royal Rumble. Since then, she has been wrestling sporadically on WWE SmackDown. Some fans are still waiting to see what the creative has planned for her, but they may have to wait a bit longer because she is likely to miss tonight's episode of the blue brand in Barcelona, Spain.

WWE SmackDown will be live from the Olimpic Arena tonight in Barcelona, but Alexa Bliss, at least as of this writing, won't be there. The big question is, why? Well, in order to understand this, one just has to look at her recent Instagram story, which shows she hasn't traveled with the rest of the locker room to Europe.

Over the last 15 hours or so, Bliss was pretty active on Instagram. The Goddess posted four different stories, and from the looks of them, she is nowhere near Barcelona. Instead, she seems to be spending her time at home, enjoying a "family movie dinner date night" with her husband, Ryan Cabrera.

Check out her story by clicking here:

A screenshot of Alexa Bliss' story. (Image credits: Instagram)
A screenshot of Alexa Bliss' story. (Image credits: Instagram)

If Bliss were to miraculously make her presence felt in the Catalonian city, it would be quite something. That being said, it will be interesting to see if she joins the tour later on for some of SmackDown's other European shows.

WWE reportedly has big plans for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41

As mentioned earlier, many in the WWE Universe are wondering what the future holds for Alexa Bliss. It has been a couple of months since she returned, and although she was involved in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, there hasn't been much progression, at least when it comes to her character.

There are currently no major storylines revolving around Bliss, but according to recent reports, that could change at WrestleMania 41. Bill Apter claimed in a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge that he had heard Triple H has something major planned for the 33-year-old at The Show of Shows.

As of now, there is no telling what that is. However, Apter claims that it will be made clear what exactly her role is in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Five Feet of Fury on The Road to WrestleMania.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
