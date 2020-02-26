Alexa Bliss pitches interesting WrestleMania 36 match idea

Alexa Bliss hosted WrestleMania 35

Alexa Bliss is hoping to join forces with Nikki Cross to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 36.

The SmackDown duo defeated The IIconics in August 2019 to become the third holders of the Women’s Tag Team titles, but their reign was ended by The Kabuki Warriors in October 2019 at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

With WrestleMania 36 just six weeks away, Bliss and Cross are currently without a major storyline on SmackDown and it is unclear what role they will play at ‘Mania.

Speaking to Metro, Bliss revealed that she would like to have another match for the Women’s Tag Team titles, which are still held by Asuka and Kairi Sane.

"I would love for us to go for the Tag Team Championships again. We’re establishing the women’s tag division still, and there’s no better place to showcase the titles than at WrestleMania!"

Alexa Bliss’s WrestleMania history

Alexa Bliss lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi in a six-pack challenge match at WrestleMania 33, while she also lost the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34 against Nia Jax.

In 2019, Bliss was involved in multiple segments as the host of WrestleMania 35 but she did not compete in a match.

