Alexa Bliss to re-form the Wyatt Sicks and replace Uncle Howdy with 2 debuting WWE stars? Exploring the possibility

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified May 08, 2025 01:44 GMT
Alexa Bliss (L) and The Wyatt Sicks (R).
Alexa Bliss (L) and The Wyatt Sicks (R). [Photo credit: Alexa Bliss's IG handle and WWE.com]

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE since losing at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Quite surprisingly, the Wicked Witch of WWE was also absent from WrestleMania 41. However, she might make a stunning comeback soon as a potential leader of the Wyatt Sicks, replacing Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) with two debuting WWE Superstars.

Vincent and Dutch, who performed as The Righteous at AEW, can make their WWE debuts soon as new members of the Wyatt Sicks. The duo has reportedly quit their stint with Tony Khan's promotion. They would soon be free agents, and the Stamford-based promotion could sign them.

The rumors of these two getting involved in the Wyatt Sicks storyline arose because they had been associated with the faction earlier. Before the demise of Bray Wyatt, it was rumored that these two would be a part of the 'Wyatt Sicks'. Dutch himself confirmed two years back that the plan was in the works. While speaking on Developmentally Speaking, the former AEW star said there were indeed plans about it, but they were dropped for other reasons.

"I don't know if we will ever know, but [it] definitely seemed like it was leading in that direction. Definitely seemed like it was leading in that direction, and I think it would have been great. I mean, we were down there in NXT for a week or so back in December. Yeah, the ball seemed to be rolling at the time, and then it kind of just got stopped for whatever reason. I mean, maybe it was the illness that he had or whatever, I'm not 100% sure, and I don't know if we will ever know. It was definitely a possibility," Dutch said.
Bray instead started working with his brother Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy) and Alexa Bliss. However, with the duo leaving AEW and Bliss rumored to be taking control of the Wyatt Sicks, things have started falling in place for the former AEW stars.

According to a latest report by PWInsider, the former WWE Women's Champion has been in good shape, and she is only waiting for a green signal from WWE's creative team. The stage is set for Alexa to take control of the eerie stable.

The Wyatt Sicks can return on WWE SmackDown after Backlash

The mystic faction was drafted to the blue brand earlier this year. However, Uncle Howdy and Co. haven't made any appearance so far. The group can make a return on SmackDown after Backlash. Alexa Bliss can finally come back as the leader of the stable, replacing Uncle Howdy.

It only remains to be seen how she takes over the faction. Will Uncle Howdy himself bring Alexa as a leader, or will the Little Miss Bliss remove him from the group? The return of Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown with Alexa Bliss would indeed be an interesting spectacle.

Mohammad Bilal

Mohammad Bilal

Twitter icon

Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

bell-icon Manage notifications