Alexa Bliss responds to suggestions that her WWE in-ring career may be over

Alexa Bliss allegedly has a shoulder injury at the moment

Why is Alexa Bliss off of television at the moment?

We recently reported that Alexa Bliss is currently not active on Monday Night RAW and hasn't been since Hell in a Cell just over a month ago because she is currently nursing a shoulder injury, as per PWInsider.

In our report we mentioned that Bliss has had a bit of a torrid year with injuries as she had three spells away from the ring since last year's Hell in a Cell in September, during which she allegedly suffered a concussion.

Should Alexa Bliss retire from in-ring competition?

It seems there are some out there who feel this number of injury instances in such a short amount of time is not a good sign and some are even suggesting that maybe Bliss should consider retiring from in-ring competition.

With all the recent injuries Alexa Bliss has suffered, do you think it's time for her to cut back on the amount of dates or step down from being an active wrestler? pic.twitter.com/TGx5McQEPa — Ringside News (@ringsidenews_) November 6, 2019

Ringside News posted the above tweet saying,

"With all the recent injuries Alexa Bliss has suffered, do you think it's time for her to cut back on the amount of dates or step down from being an active wrestler?"

Is Alexa Bliss' wrestling career okay?

However, Bliss, who has been fairly vocal before in denying injury reports has taken to Twitter to reply to the above suggestion by angrily retorting that her career is fine.

Maybe try cutting back on the pointless stories & stop worrying about my career. It’s just fine https://t.co/zpNt1btovr — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 6, 2019

She said,

"Maybe try cutting back on the pointless stories and stop worrying about my career. It's just fine."

Bliss hasn't wrestled on WWE television since Hell in a Cell 2019, but if the news of her having a shoulder injury is legitimate then it probably won't be too long until she's back and reunited with her current tag-team partner Nikki Cross.

This would also mean there'd be no real need to step down as an active wrestler as a shoulder injury is usually not career threatening. The above interaction does raise issues around how we, as wrestling media, discuss absences from WWE television, especially in light of the Sasha Banks misinformation from earlier this year.

Do you think people should mind their own business when it comes to WWE talent being absent from television? Or would you like to know why they're missing?

